Assam Police Reshuffle: 64 officials of inspector rank transferred
The Assam Police initiated a major reshuffle of several inspectors (UP) of police across the state.
Advertisement
The Assam Police initiated a major reshuffle of several inspectors (UP) of police across the state.
A total of sixty-four police inspectors were moved and assigned to various parts of the state.
In the interest of public service and in relation to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Admin made the announcement.
The list of officers transferred and posted to new destinations is as follows:
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today