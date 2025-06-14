The Government of Assam has announced a reshuffle of senior police officers in the state. In a notification dated 13th June 2025, Amitava Sinha, previously Senior Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime) with the CID, Assam, has been reassigned as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Hailakandi. He replaces Leena Doley, who has been transferred to Dhubri. Doley's transfer is part of a strategic reassignment believed to optimise the efficiency of police operations in the region.

Leena Doley, having served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Hailakandi, will now take up her new role in Dhubri. This move comes as part of a broader reallocation of police leadership intended to revitalise administrative processes and enhance public service delivery. Doley assumes her position in Dhubri following the transfer of Navin Singh, who has been stationed there.

Navin Singh, the outgoing Senior Superintendent of Police in Dhubri, has been reassigned to the CID, Assam, where he will take charge as the Senior Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime). This change completes the cycle of transfers, with Singh replacing Amitava Sinha at the CID. These appointments are an attempt by the Assam government to ensure optimal functioning and responsiveness of the police force across different jurisdictions.