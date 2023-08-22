Amid the death controversy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, the Assam government on August 22 ordered reshuffle of the Guwahati Police.

Akshat Garg, the deputy commissioner of police for Guwahati's central district, has been moved and sent to the east district.

In contrast, APS Surjeet Singh Panesar has been promoted and assigned to Sivasagar's Geleki as Commandant of the 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Ops).

Surjeet Singh Panesar was earlier holding the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.

Further, APS Amitabh Basumatary, who was earlier holding the post of Commandant at the 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Ops) in Sivasagar’s Geleki has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati.

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