Police in Cachar district have blocked vehicles going to Meghalaya after a violent incident at Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills claimed as many as six lives.



Keeping in view the safety of the citizens and tourists, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahanta have advised people not to visit Meghalaya at the moment. Police have asked all vehicles to move back heading towards Meghalaya.



The Superintendent of Police have himself reached Digarkhal and is urging and advising people not to visit Meghalaya due to the ongoing violent situation.



Supply of essential commodities to Meghalaya and Barak valley have been severely hit by the road blockade.



Meanwhile, as per reports vehicles bearing Meghalaya registration number have been allowed to enter Meghalaya.



Tension flared up in the early hours of November 22 when a shootout took place in West Karbi Anglong area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, wherein, six people including a forest guard died in the firing incident.



In the wake of the violent incident, Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet/data services for the next 48-hours from 10-30 am on November 22 in seven districts of the state – West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.