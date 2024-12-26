With New Year celebrations around the corner, Assam Police has rolled out a witty and impactful campaign to discourage drunk driving, combining humour with a strong message on responsibility.

The campaign’s tagline, “Assam Police's Hottest New Year Deal: Drive sober, regret nothing, and wake up without handcuffs or a hangover,” is gaining widespread attention for its innovative approach.

Adding to the creativity, a promotional message reads, “LIMITED Time OFFER: Zero Jail Time for Being Responsible! Don’t drink and drive.”

The clever play on words and the light-hearted tone aims to resonate with celebrants while driving home the seriousness of road safety.



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The initiative comes as part of the police department’s broader efforts to ensure a safe New Year for all.

Officers across the state are stepping up patrols, conducting breathalyzer tests, and raising awareness about the consequences of driving under the influence.

The campaign has garnered praise from social media users, with many commending the department for its creative communication.

As the New Year approaches, Assam Police hopes their campaign will contribute to a reduction in road accidents and ensure that the festivities remain joyous and safe for everyone.