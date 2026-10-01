Assam Police, RPF seize over 217 kg narcotics in separate operations, four held

Assam Police seized 216.64 kg of ganja in the Rowta area, while the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered 1.052 kg of suspected heroin from two passengers travelling on the Kamrup Express at Kamakhya railway station in separate anti-narcotics operations.

In the Rowta operation, police intercepted a vehicle and recovered the ganja, which was packed in 16 packets. Two people were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Police subsequently searched the residence of an alleged associate in Dalgaon and recovered ₹1.73 lakh in cash.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the operation.

Meanwhile, RPF personnel intercepted two passengers aboard the DN Kamrup Express at Kamakhya station and seized 1.052 kg of suspected heroin from them.

The two passengers, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati for further legal action.

The separate operations highlight intensified checks by law enforcement agencies against the transportation and trafficking of narcotics across Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Assam Police and RPF for the seizures and their continued action against the illegal drug trade.