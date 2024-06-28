Assam Police saves 2 elderly men from drowning in river Brahmaputra in Jorhat
Assam Police and fire services rescued two elderly men after their boat sank in the Brahmaputra River at Nimatighat, Jorhat.
The Assam Police, along with the fire and emergency services, rescued two men after their boat sank in river Brahmaputra at Jorhat's Nimatighat.
Police shared the information in a post on X, along with a video which depicted the team throwing a rescue tube at the two elderly men who appeared to be drowning in the river.
As seen in the video, the rescue team threw a rope to the stranded men, who held it and came towards the boat.
Watch the video here:
Earlier, in May, a three-year-old girl died after drowning in the river Jiri, a tributary of the river Barak. The incident occurred as she was playing on the riverbanks near her home and accidentally slipped into the water.
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