The Assam Police, along with the fire and emergency services, rescued two men after their boat sank in river Brahmaputra at Jorhat's Nimatighat.

Police shared the information in a post on X, along with a video which depicted the team throwing a rescue tube at the two elderly men who appeared to be drowning in the river.

As seen in the video, the rescue team threw a rope to the stranded men, who held it and came towards the boat.

Watch the video here:

Incredible teamwork! @FnESAssam & SDRF conducted a heroic rescue operation, saving two men after their boat sank in the Brahmaputra River at Nimatighat, Jorhat.



We remain committed to saving lives in these trying times. @himantabiswa @gpsinghips@HardiSpeaks pic.twitter.com/PLQ8CNDdvF — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 28, 2024

Earlier, in May, a three-year-old girl died after drowning in the river Jiri, a tributary of the river Barak. The incident occurred as she was playing on the riverbanks near her home and accidentally slipped into the water.