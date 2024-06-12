Assam Police saves senior citizen from Rs 10.67 lakh health insurance fraud
A senior citizen in Guwahati was defrauded of Rs 10.67 lakh through a bogus health insurance policy. Thanks to swift action by the Cyber Police, a substantial amount has been recovered and returned to the victim.
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Story highlights
- Cyber Police in Guwahati recover Rs 5.35 lakh from health insurance scam
- Victim defrauded of Rs 10.67 lakh, remaining amount to be credited soon
- Police urge public to be cautious of fraudulent schemes
A team from the Cyber Police Station (Cyber PS) acted on a complaint filed by a senior citizen who was defrauded of Rs 10.67 lakh through a false health insurance policy in Guwahati, Assam. The intervention by the cybercrime team successfully put a hold on the transfer of the defrauded amount.
As a result of the timely action, Rs 5,35,753.66 was credited back to the victim’s bank account today. The remaining amount is expected to be credited soon.
The police have urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent schemes and to report any suspicious activities immediately.
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