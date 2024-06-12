A team from the Cyber Police Station (Cyber PS) acted on a complaint filed by a senior citizen who was defrauded of Rs 10.67 lakh through a false health insurance policy in Guwahati, Assam. The intervention by the cybercrime team successfully put a hold on the transfer of the defrauded amount.

As a result of the timely action, Rs 5,35,753.66 was credited back to the victim’s bank account today. The remaining amount is expected to be credited soon.

The police have urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent schemes and to report any suspicious activities immediately.