Assam Police say Kokrajhar situation under control, urge public to ignore rumours

Assam Police on January 20 said the situation in Karigaon area of Kokrajhar district is completely under control, even as the state government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in neighbouring Chirang district to prevent further escalation of tension following recent violence.

In an official statement, Assam Police urged all sections of society to remain calm and not fall prey to rumours or misinformation being circulated, particularly on social media platforms. The police said certain anti-national elements were attempting to disturb communal harmony and create panic, adding that such elements have been identified and will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. Reiterating its commitment to public safety, the police assured citizens that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on January 20 ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Chirang district with immediate effect after a sharp deterioration in the law and order situation triggered by a violent incident in neighbouring Kokrajhar district. The order was issued under provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act and related rules to curb the spread of rumours and inflammatory content online.

According to an official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political) Ajay Tewari, IAS, the unrest originated from an incident on the night of January 19, 2026, when a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station. Following the accident, the occupants of the vehicle were allegedly assaulted by nearby Adivasi villagers, and the vehicle was set on fire.

The situation escalated thereafter, with members of both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, burning tyres, torching a few houses, setting fire to an office building and allegedly attacking the police outpost. In response, the Rapid Action Force was deployed in Kokrajhar district to contain the unrest and prevent further violence.

The state government said the fallout of the Kokrajhar incident was spreading rapidly to neighbouring districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region, including Chirang, raising serious apprehensions of a breach of public peace and tranquillity. Authorities also expressed concern that social media and internet services could be misused to spread rumours and provocative messages, potentially aggravating the situation.

While mobile internet services have been suspended in Chirang until further orders, officials clarified that voice calls and fixed-line broadband services will remain operational. The administration said the situation is being closely monitored and appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities to ensure restoration of normalcy.