Assam Police on September 19 has abolished charges for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) related to religious event permissions. This decision comes after concerns were raised regarding the fee for NOCs, prompting a review by the Assam Police Headquarters.

As a result of this review, the charges for NOCs pertaining to religious event permissions have been completely waived, ensuring that the service will be provided to applicants free of cost. To implement this change, necessary modifications have been introduced to the Seva Setu Portal.

Citizens planning religious events or gatherings need not visit police stations to seek permission anymore. Instead, they can conveniently apply for the required permissions through the Assam Police Seva Setu portal at polcitizen.Assam.Gov.in.

The move towards fee exemption for NOCs aligns with the Assam Police's commitment to enhancing transparency and facilitating efficient interactions with the public.

Earlier in May 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Sewa Setu' mobile app of the Assam Police. Developed in collaboration with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the app empowers citizens to file FIRs, report missing persons, and conduct tenant verifications, among other services, without the need to physically visit a police station.

The Assam Police Seva Setu portal extends real-time transparent communication options to citizens and offers bilingual support in Assamese and Bengali. Key features include instant crime reporting, grievance submission, online registration of senior citizens living alone, verification of job candidates, tenants, and domestic help, as well as reporting missing persons, child-related issues, and lost items.

Moreover, the portal streamlines processes such as security clearances for commercial construction, petrol pump licenses, and gas agency permits. It also facilitates applications for permissions and NOCs related to activities like firecracker sales and temporary bar licenses. Additionally, citizens can use the portal to provide feedback and confidentially share crime-related information.