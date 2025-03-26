Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26 where the hearing on his case is currently underway. The police have sought a five-day custody, though legal experts argue that such cases typically fall under the jurisdiction of a special court rather than the CJM. This procedural ambiguity has cast doubts over Mazumdar’s chances of securing bail.

Mazumdar was arrested late Tuesday night following his detention for questioning Dambaru Saikia, the Managing Director of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, during a protest against alleged corruption. Notably, the charges against him—Sections 351(2)/3(1)(r) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015—bear no direct connection to the corruption allegations that were the focal point of the protest.

The arrest has triggered strong reactions across Assam, particularly among journalists, who view the move as an attack on press freedom. Protests erupted outside the Guwahati Press Club, where journalists and media personnel demanded his immediate release. The situation escalated further as clashes ensued between protestors and the police. Additionally, several journalists gathered outside the CJM court earlier today, continuing their demonstration against the police action.

Reports indicate that Mazumdar was detained by Panbazar Police on Tuesday (March 25) after he confronted the Apex Bank’s MD over corruption allegations. Initially summoned to the police station for questioning, he was held in custody for 12 hours (from 11 AM to 11 PM) without being informed of any charges before his eventual arrest.