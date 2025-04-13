Tensions flared in Silchar on Sunday, April 13 as a large group of demonstrators, primarily from the Muslim community, staged a protest demanding the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest, which initially commenced peacefully in the Berenga area, escalated into a violent confrontation between protesters and law enforcement authorities.



The situation deteriorated when clashes broke out, resulting in multiple injuries and prompting a swift imposition of heightened security measures across the town. Amid the ensuing turmoil, a disturbing scene emerged: a video surfaced showing a differently-abled protester being dragged by Assam Police personnel during the crackdown. The footage has since drawn widespread criticism and renewed scrutiny over the police's handling of the situation.



Officials have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident involving the specially abled protester. Civil society groups and human rights organizations have called for an impartial inquiry into the matter, as public outrage continues to mount over the police's alleged use of excessive force.



Authorities have urged calm and reassured the public that law and order are being closely monitored. However, the episode has intensified political and communal discourse surrounding the controversial Waqf legislation.