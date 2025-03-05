The Assam police launched two separate operations in Cachar district, seizing 102 litres of Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and drugs. Two accused were arrested in the operation.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that on March 4 evening, a raid was conducted against illicit liquor at Irongmara bazar area of Dwarbond police station, based on intelligence input, following which they recovered 102.84 litres of IMFL from a pan shop and seized the same in the presence of witnesses.

The involved accused persons are found at large.

"On the other hand, on March 4 night, acting on a specific input regarding the movement of 2 persons near Silchar Railway Station, Tarapur carrying suspected contrabands, police team apprehended two persons namely Rokibul Islam (26 years) and Jahangir Alom (30 years) of Barpeta. During their search, 3 numbers of plastic soap cases of heroin were recovered from the possession of Jahangir Alom supposed to travel by train in order to deliver the contraband at Barpeta. The contrabands were duly seized as per provisions and lawful actions initiated against the apprehended persons," Numal Mahatta said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on February 28, based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Silcoorie Road, Sildubi, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

During the operation, the police team intercepted one Bolero Pickup van bearing registration number AS-11CC-8697 and recovered 35 soap cases containing heroin weighing about 415 grams concealed in the secret chambers in the body of the vehicle and Rs 2 lakh cash amount.