Assam police on February 18 seized 1020 kg ganja and apprehended one person from the Karimganj district of Assam.

As per reports, Karimganj police detained a truck coming from a neighbouring state along the border and seized 1020 kg ganja packed in 51 packets concealed under a consignment of natural rubber.

Assam Rifles on January 26 said it has seized Marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh and apprehended one person from Rongpur in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The seizure was made after the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with Ratabari Police Station and seized Marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh.

''ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 19 LAKHS IN ASSAM Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on 24 Jan, in a joint operation with Ratabari Police Station, seized 48 kg Marijuana worth Rs 19 Lakhs and apprehended one individual from Rongpur, Karimganj District, Assam,'' Assam Rifles tweeted.

Also Read: Assam Rifles seizes Marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh in Karimganj district, one held

In another such seizure, the security forces also seized illegal India-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the Tegnoupal district of Manipur.

As per Assam Rifles, the illegal IMFL worth Rs 20 lakh, was seized in Nungourok village in Tegnoupal district.

In December last year, the Kamrup Excise Department during a late-night raid had seized 75 litres of ID liquor and 14 bottles of IMFL of different sizes from two unauthorized liquor-selling centres.