Assam Police seize 103 cattle in anti-smuggling operations, 10 detained

Assam Police seized 103 cattle during separate operations in Chirang and Dhubri districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 28.

Chirang Police intercepted six vehicles carrying 51 cattle and detained 10 people, Sarma said. The operation was part of a crackdown on the illegal transportation of cattle in the state.

Another 52 cattle were recovered during separate operations in Dhubri, Fakirganj, Sapatgram and Salkocha by Dhubri Police, according to the chief minister.

“Looks like the cattle smugglers’ GPS is still not working,” Sarma said in a post on X while sharing details of the operations.

He said a total of 103 cattle had been “saved from the clutches of the cattle mafia”.

The latest seizures come amid continued police action against cattle smuggling across Assam.