Assam Police on February 25 seized 104 sacks of Burmese Supari in Bilaipur village, Hailkandi district of Assam, said a police official.

The police seized the sacks filled with Burmese supari during a raid which was conducted from the warehouse of one Nizam Uddin Laskar of Lalpani of Bilaipur.

As per the police official, for a long time, Uddin indulged in the smuggling of Burmese supari from his Godown to different parts of the Hailakandi district.

However, the Uddin has been on the run ever since the police seized the sacks of Burmese supari from his godown.

Speaking on the occasion, Hailakandi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bidyut Das informed the media that the market value of the seized supari would be around Rs 20 lakh.

''Acting on specific information the Officer-in-charge of Bilaipur police station conducted a raid and seized 104 sacks of Burmese supari from the warehouse of one Nizam Uddin. After investigation, it came to the fore that those sacks don't belong to him and were stored there by someone else. In this regard, we have filed a case and we have seized the Burmese supari. However, no one has been arrested in this case and we continuously looking for the person who kept the Burmese supari at Nizam Uddin's warehouse,'' the police officer added.

Meanwhile, Kabir Uddin, the central secretary of the Assam Jatiyabadi Yuva Parishad, has alleged that the police conducting raids in various places in the district every day and they are seizing the Burmese supari along with the carrier such as trucks or tempo.

Kabir demanded that the police should conduct a proper investigation against who is running the syndicate and take strict action against who is involved in this syndicate.

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