Assam police seize 116 kg of suspected cow meat in Dhubri

Assam's Gauripur Police apprehended an individual with a large quantity of suspected cow meat during a raid on an illicit slaughtering operation in Khaskhamar village, Dhubri.

The early-morning raid on September 7 followed a tip-off regarding unauthorized cattle slaughtering in the area. A team led by Officer-in-Charge Chiranjib Lahan, along with Sub-Inspector Kapil Borah and other staff, proceeded to the location under the jurisdiction of Gauripur Police Station.

Upon arrival, the police team found a person identified as Inadul Hoque (32), son of the late Hazrat Ali, a resident of Khaskhamar village, in an open field. He was found in possession of several items linked to the illegal activity, including:

One slaughtered and chopped carcass of a suspected cow, weighing approximately 60 kgs.

28 polythene bags, each filled with about 2 kgs of chopped suspected cow meat, totaling approximately 56 kgs. The total weight of the recovered meat was estimated to be around 116 kgs.

Two daos (machete-like knives) believed to have been used for the slaughtering.

One electric weighing machine.

The seized meat and articles were recovered in the presence of independent local witnesses. The entire procedure was videographed for official documentation using the e-sakshya system. Initial investigations suggest that this illegal slaughtering operation had been running for several months without any valid authorization from the concerned authorities.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Malkhana In-Charge (MK I/C) of Gauripur Police Station. The apprehended person, Inadul Hoque, has been taken into police custody for further necessary action. Further investigation into the matter is underway to identify any other individuals involved in the operation.