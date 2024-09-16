An anti-narcotics operation conducted by the Karimganj Police has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs. The police officials also apprehended three suspects in connection with the case.

The operation carried out in the Patel Nagar area, led to the interception of a vehicle transporting 120,000 YABA tablets and 537 grams of suspected heroin.

Law enforcement officials acted on credible intelligence to stop and search the vehicle, which was reportedly entering Assam from a neighbouring state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police force for their efforts, sharing news of the bust on social media. "Well done @assampolice!" the chief minister tweeted.