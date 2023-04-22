Assam Police in Karbi Anglong on April 21 intercepted a truck coming from the neighbouring state of Manipur and recovered 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of heroin in Lahorijan.

Two people were detained by the police in relation to the case.

The arrested person have been identified as Azizul Haque and Dildar Hussain. The duo have been taken into custody for further questioning in relation to the seizure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the Assam police for their ongoing fight against narcotics over the past two years.

In another incident, a drug trafficker was injured in police firing on the same day at Kaliabor’s Hatbagan area in Assam’s Nagaon district.

When the authorities carried out a raid on a suspected drug supplier's hideout, the event took place. The accused tried to escape under the cover of darkness, and the police had to open fire to apprehend him.

The narcotics dealer, known as Saddam Hussain, was shot in the leg and taken right away to a local hospital. He was eventually sent to Nagaon for medical care, though, due to the seriousness of his wounds.