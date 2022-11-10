Carrying out its relentless efforts on cracking down on drug menace, Assam police on November 9 apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 1.3 kg of suspected Opium.

A search operation was led last evening on November 9 by Rangia police based on input by Gajraj intelligencers and subsequently two namely Kailash Kalita and Dilawar Hussain, both residents of Udiyana village, Rangia were apprehended.

Apart from the opium, one motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 BK 6020 and on Renault Kwid bearing registration number AS 14H 8111 were recovered and seized from the location during the search operation.

An FIR has been lodged in the Rangia Police Station for subsequent legal proceedings. Rangia PS OC is carrying out further investigation to uncover any person connected with the duo in carrying out the illegal drug trade.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police in Assam’s Kamrup district seized a huge quantity of illicit Yaba tablets valued over Rs 15 crore on the outskirts of the city on November 5.

Notably, as per police, the contraband tablets were seized in the Sonapur area, around 20 km away from Guwahati city.

Based on the specific information, a police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle.