Assam Police seize 1.35 kg heroin, Rs 14.06 lakh cash in Naharkatia; one arrested

In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Dibrugarh Police seized 1.35 kg of heroin, Rs 14.06 lakh in cash, and two vehicles during an anti-drug operation carried out under the jurisdiction of Tingkhong Police Station in Naharkatia.

The operation resulted in the arrest of one accused, while the seized heroin, suspected to be meant for illegal trafficking, has been taken into police custody along with the cash and vehicles.

Sharing the development on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the successful operation dealt another major blow to the drug network operating in the region and reaffirmed the government's commitment to its anti-narcotics campaign.

The Chief Minister stated that Assam's war against drugs would continue relentlessly, with police intensifying efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks across the state.

Police have initiated legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to identify others linked to the network.