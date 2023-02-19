Police in the Hailakandi area of Assam have made a significant drug bust, seizing 137 grams of suspected heroin with a market worth of 90 lakh.

The car carrying the drugs, which had the licence plate ML05 2585, was found in Jhalnacherra, but it evaded capture by a police squad from Assam-Mizoram bordering Ramnathpur police station and Jamira outpost, and was subsequently involved in an accident.

Despite this, police managed to recover the drugs from 9 soap boxes. The search is currently ongoing to locate the peddlers, according to Santanu Das, the officer in charge of the Ramnathpur police station.

In a separate incident, authorities have also found 1020 kg of marijuana in a truck in the Assam-Tripura region near the Churaibari watch station.

The driver of the truck, Biplab Das, 24, has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, as per Niranjan Das, the supervisor of the watch station.