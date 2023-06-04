Continuing its relentless war against drugs, Assam Police on June 3 seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar.

Acting on special inputs, Assam Police in Cachar district launched a search operation and apprehended two persons and seized the contraband items from their possession.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to laud the efforts of Cachar police and wrote, “@cacharpolice seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg Heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused in the operation”.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@cacharpolice seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg Heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused in the operation.



Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/yAZ0A4p5kN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to ascertain further linkages in the case.

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