Assam police seize 1,450 litres of stolen oil condensate, one arrested in Tinsukia

The illegal trade of stolen condensate oil continues to pose a challenge in Assam's Tinsukia district, with police uncovering another major cache during a joint operation carried out in the early hours of Monday, July 13.

Acting on specific inputs, personnel from Gelapukhuri Police Outpost and Barekuri Police Station conducted a coordinated raid that led to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of a large quantity of suspected stolen condensate.

The accused has been identified as Dhanjit Chetia, a resident of Motapung village.

During the operation, police recovered 1,450 litres of suspected stolen condensate stored in 50 drums. Officers also seized several empty drums and a large quantity of incriminating materials allegedly used in the theft and storage of condensate.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify and trace other individuals believed to be involved in the operation. Officials said efforts are underway to determine the wider network behind the alleged theft and illegal trade of condensate in the region.

The latest seizure comes amid persistent allegations that organised rackets operating in parts of Tinsukia district have been systematically stealing condensate and other petroleum products belonging to Oil India Limited. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their crackdown on such activities as investigations into the case progress.