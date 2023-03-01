Sonai Police on February 28 seized large quantity of drugs from the Kachudaram village in the Cachar district.

A team of police under Sonai Police Station, during a late night raid, seized 152 soap cases that contained heroin weighing 2 kg and brown sugar weighing 604 gm.

The contraband is estimated to be worth crores in international market.

Two drug peddlers were also apprehended who tried to flee from the spot.

In another instance, on February 28, the Assam Police seized a consignment of drugs worth Rs 23 crore.

A person traveling in a bus to Nagaland was carrying 5 kg of brown sugar which was later seized by the state police and the CPRF during a Naka checking.

The bus was stopped at Bokajan area in which one Sunil Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Siwan district, was carrying the consignment.

In a previous case, CRPF and Nagaon Police conducted a joint raid to recover large quantities of illegal drugs. During the raids, officials say that up to 15 boxes of illegal drugs were found.

During the operation in Nagaon's Juria, officials detained six individuals, including a woman. Anarul Hussain, Inamul Haque, Sahidul Islam, Saiful Islam, Mainuddin, and Johora Khatun were the individuals who were apprehended.

Additionally, in addition to the major drug bust in Nagaon, officials recovered three motorcycles, Rs 5 lakhs in cash, and an e-rickshaw.



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