Acting relentlessly against the menace of drug trafficking, Assam police on November 21, seized 16000 YABA tablets along with other objectionable substances in an operation that was carried out by the Guwahati city police.

Apart from the YABA tablets, police also seized 47 grams of psychotropic substances, a weighing machine, and Rs 47000 cash in Pubsarania, Guwahati.

The state police also apprehended a person in this regard and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain for any linkages to the drug trafficking.

Lauding the efforts of Guwahati Police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, #AssamAgainstDrugs @GuwahatiPol seizes 16000 YABA tablets, 5 soap boxes containing 47 grams of psychotropic substances, a weighing machine, and Rs 47000 cash Pubsarania, Guwahati. An accused has also been apprehended. Keep up the good work @assampolice.”

Assam police on November 19 foiled inter-state smuggling by intercepting a truck carrying more than four quintals of contraband drugs (Ganja) near Khatkhati in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

Khatkhati police had arrested two smugglers, who were smuggling four quintals of ganja from Manipur in their truck Police said that the arrests were made after they received a tip-off from one of their sources.

The ganja was concealed in a secret chamber made in the truck bearing registration number UP14 AT 7851 and was reportedly transporting the ganja from Manipur to Guwahati.

The two smugglers have been identified as Ramayan Yadav and Bhola Yadav.

The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 40 lakh.