Assam's Special Task Force (STF) conducted a successful operation in the early hours of July 14, resulting in a significant drug seizure and two arrests.

Acting on intelligence about a substantial cache of contraband, the team executed a search operation in Rajapukhuri, within the Uriamghat Police Station jurisdiction in Golaghat District.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satendra Singh Hazari, the STF team uncovered 141 soap boxes containing heroin. The total weight of the seized narcotics amounted to 1.732 kg.

The operation led to the apprehension of two suspected drug peddlers. Their identities have not been disclosed at this time.

This raid marks another success in Assam's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.