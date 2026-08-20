Assam police seize 18500 packets of foreign cigarettes hidden inside container truck in Kokrajhar

Assam Police have seized around 18,500 packets of foreign-made cigarettes concealed inside a consignment of bamboo in a six-wheeled container truck at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district, according to police.

According to the initial report, the vehicle was intercepted during intensified checks on vehicles travelling through the Srirampur route towards West Bengal. The truck was carrying bamboo and was headed towards West Bengal when police stopped it for inspection.

During the search, officers found a large quantity of foreign cigarettes concealed beneath the bamboo loaded inside the vehicle. Around 18,500 packets were subsequently recovered from the truck.

The driver and another person travelling in the vehicle were detained in connection with the seizure. Police are questioning the two men to establish the source of the cigarettes and determine the intended destination of the consignment.

The seizure comes amid intensified checking of vehicles using the Srirampur route, which connects Assam with West Bengal.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the cigarettes and identify others who may be involved in the consignment.