Carrying out its continuous operation against illegal drugs trafficking, Assam Police on September 10 seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected heroin at Jorabat.

A team of police personnel carried out an operation and managed to nab three persons at Jorabat and seized the consignment weighing 2.527 kg.

Lauding Guwahati Police for the successful operation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on platform X, "In yet another successful operation,

@GuwahatiPol seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kg, at Jorabat. Three persons were apprehended in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice!"

In yet another successful operation, @GuwahatiPol seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kg, at Jorabat.



Three persons were apprehended in the incident.



Kudos to @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/IkAIX2n1hG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 11, 2023

Earlier, Assam Police in Churaibari Out post arrested a person from Tripura while smuggling cannabis using an oil tanker belonging to Bharat Petroleum Corporation and seized a substantial quantity of cannabis with a value of approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Acting on confidential information, Pranab Milli, in charge of the Churaibari police watch post, led his team in a successful operation on Sunday morning. They discovered a staggering 1,420 kilograms of dry ganja cleverly concealed inside the oil tanker.

The tanker had entered Assam from Tripura, indicating a significant lapse in border security.