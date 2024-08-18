The Assam police arrested an individual in possession of 20,000 Yaba tablets in Dengarbond.

Acting on specific input, the Karimganj police personnel conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Dengarbond on August 17.

The operation is a part of Assam Police's continued drive towards ensuring a drug-free Assam.

While the arrested individual has been sent to police custody, investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Earlier, on the eve of Independence Day, a seizure of banned Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore was made near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj in Assam.

Acting on inputs by the 16th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), the operation was carried out at the Chandshreekona Border Outpost (BOP).

According to the BSF, the passerby was en route to the barbed wire fence near Chandshreekona BOP when the operation was executed. The authorities recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from the area adjacent to the fence.