Assam Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, after intercepting an auto-rickshaw at Panighat Bazar in Sribhumi district. Two persons were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information in a post on X, praising Sribhumi Police for the operation.

In his post, Sarma remarked that while auto-rickshaw drivers usually refuse to take passengers to certain destinations, this time Assam Police had refused the journey by intercepting the vehicle.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Assam Police for the seizure and reiterated the state's campaign against drugs.