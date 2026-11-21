Assam Police seized 22 metric tonnes of subsidised fertiliser allegedly being smuggled out of the state during an operation in Cachar district on November 21, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sharing a video of the seized consignment on social media, Sarma said the fertiliser was meant for farmers in the state and warned against its diversion to the open market.

"Today, @cacharpolice seized 22 MT of subsidised fertiliser as it was being smuggled out of Assam. Every bag was meant for our farmers. Divert their share, and you'll face the law," the chief minister posted.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, praised Cachar Police for the operation, saying the authorities had kept watch on those attempting to divert the subsidised stock.

The chief minister did not disclose whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the seizure or provide details about the consignment's intended destination.