Assam Police seize 22 suspected smuggled cattle in Parbatjhora, two alleged smugglers arrested

Amid reports of several recent cattle smuggling cases in the region, Assam Police have intensified their operations against the alleged illegal transportation of cattle in Parbatjhora.

During a recent operation at Chataguri, police seized eight cattle and arrested two suspected smugglers, identified as Rohendra Brahma and Rajaha Kisku.

In a separate operation, police also seized 14 cattle from Baniamari Sixth Block, taking the total number of cattle recovered in the two operations to 22.

The seizures come amid concerns over recurring incidents of alleged cattle smuggling in the region. Police action is aimed at curbing illegal cattle transportation and identifying those involved in the alleged network.

Further details regarding the cases and the legal proceedings against the arrested individuals are awaited.