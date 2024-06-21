In a targeted operation on Thursday (June 20) afternoon, authorities at Puran Bijni police station in Chirang seized 23 sacks filled with suspected Burmese supari.

The raid, conducted at the shop of Wahidur Rahman, known as Pappu Ali, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 1761 kilograms of the substance.

Following the raid, law enforcement officials promptly transported the seized supari to the Bijni thana for further investigation. A case pertaining to the incident has been registered under number 84/2024.

The seizure marks a significant effort by local authorities to curb the illicit trade of supari, a substance often associated with cultural and legal controversies due to its stimulant properties and regulatory restrictions.

Investigations into the origins and intended use of the seized supari are ongoing, with authorities poised to take further action pending the outcome of forensic analysis and inquiries into the case.