Assam police seize 23,000 suspected Yaba tablets in Cachar, one arrested

Assam police have seized 23,000 suspected Yaba tablets during an anti-narcotics operation in Cachar district and arrested one person in connection with the recovery, officials said on Tuesday, September 8.

The operation was conducted by Cachar district police at Shivpur under the Lakhipur Police Station area on Tuesday, September 8 evening following specific source information about the movement of a narcotics consignment.

Acting on the information, a police team intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-26AC-1763 and carried out a detailed search of the vehicle.

According to Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, the suspected contraband had been concealed inside a specially constructed secret chamber in the truck. The search led to the recovery of 23,000 suspected Yaba tablets, which police said weighed approximately 25 kg and contained methamphetamine.

The person apprehended during the operation was identified as Sahir Hussain Choudhary, a resident of Gobindapur Part-II in Cachar district.

Police said the concealed compartment indicated that the vehicle was allegedly being used to transport the narcotics while attempting to evade detection. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested person.

Investigators are now working to determine the source of the consignment and its intended destination. Police are also probing the suspected drug network's forward and backward linkages to identify other individuals allegedly involved in the transportation and distribution of the contraband.

Further investigation is underway.