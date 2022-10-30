The Dibrugarh police, during a search operation conducted in a house on October 30, recovered 25 gms of suspected drugs along with 4 numbers of tobacco containers, 38 numbers of syringes, 6 mobile handsets, and cash Rs 5590.

The search operation was conducted by Dibrugarh police led by DySP (HQ) along with IC Gabharupathar outpost, TSI, and QAT/171 Bn. CRPF.

During the search operation, the security personnel apprehended one Md Sohail Khan, 24 years old, and seized the incriminating items.

The Assam Police, on October 29 seized 84.96 grams of brown sugar and apprehended a drug dealer in the state's Barpeta district.

As per the information, the Barpeta Sadar police station in-charge Ranjan Doley, in collaboration with Howly police, arrested the drug dealer Mohir Uddin Ahmed from his residence in Hajipara in Howly and seized a massive quantity of drugs.

Ahmed further revealed the banned drugs were smuggled from Dimapur to Barpeta with the help of trucks.

In this regard, the police have registered a case of the drug peddler at Howly police station and an investigation is underway.

On October 27, the state police seized drugs worth 4 crores and arrested two persons along the Assam-Tripura border.

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin, a resident of the Nilam Bazar area, and Hussain Ahmed.

The seizure was made after a car bearing registration number AS 10 D 7320 was raided on National Highway 8 connecting Assam Tripura in the Badarpur area and seized 621 grams of heroin were.

The drugs were supposed to be brought from the Burma border to the Nilam Bazar area but eventually, the police caught them.