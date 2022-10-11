Howly town has recently become a hub for drugs and ganja and police have been able to arrest drug traffickers one after the other and are successful in sending the arrested behind the bars in continuous raids, almost every day.

Similarly, acting on yet another tip-off, the Howly police raided one house at Ward No 10 in Howly, last night on October 10 and managed to detain one woman suspected to be involved in illegal drug trafficking.

The detained woman has been identified as Sophia Khatun. The Howly police even managed to seize around 2 kg 330 grams of ganja along with two scooties and a mobile phone from the woman's house. One of the seized scooty is not registered while the other carried the registration number as AS 01Q 9425.

According to the information received, Shafiqul Islam, the husband of the detained woman, has been involved in the ganja business in the Howly market for a long time.

It may be recalled that Gopal Bora, officer-in-charge of Howly police station along with circle police officer Chanakya Deori, conducted the raid along with a police team last night.

Meanwhile, police sources say that Shafiqul Islam is currently absconding. It may be recalled that a few days ago, two women involved in the drug trade were arrested from two places in Howly.

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