Assam police seize 3 lakh yaba tablets worth Rs 90 crore in major drug bust

Assam Police seized 3 lakh Yaba tablets, valued at around Rs 90 crore on the black market, from a hidden compartment in a vehicle and arrested two men from Manipur, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the operation followed a credible intelligence input received late on September 23. Police intercepted a vehicle near Dholakhal Border Out Post under Dholai Police Station’s jurisdiction.

“The vehicle contained 30 black polythene-wrapped packets with 3 lakh Yaba tablets hidden in specially made secret chambers. Both the suspects, Samuel Lhungdim (27) and Andy Kuki (27) from Churachandpur, Manipur, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized,” the police statement said.

A drug detection kit confirmed the substance as methamphetamine. Preliminary investigations indicate the consignment originated from Churachandpur, Manipur. The seizure was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses.

A separate operation by Assam Rifles on September 24 in the Vawkte Kai area of Zokhawthar led to the arrest of three individuals—Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga, and Malsawmkimi—while attempting to retrieve a concealed package. Authorities recovered 1.377 kilograms of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately ₹11.4 crore. The narcotics and suspects were handed over to the Customs and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal action.

Preliminary investigations are ongoing in both cases.