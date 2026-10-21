Police seized 30 containers of suspected heroin and arrested an alleged drug peddler during an anti-drug operation in Abhayapuri in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Vijayadashami.

The operation was conducted at Deohati in Abhayapuri following a tip-off, after which a police team reached the spot and recovered the suspected contraband.

The arrested accused has been identified as Habib Amin, a resident of Kalagachia in Barpeta district. Another suspected drug peddler allegedly fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended.

Police have seized the containers for further investigation. Further details regarding the quantity of the suspected heroin and the search for the absconding suspect were not immediately available.