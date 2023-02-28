In a significant breakthrough, Hailakandi police have seized 300 grams of suspected heroin and arrested three persons in a raid conducted in Dhaleswari River. The incident took place on February 27 when the police conducted the raid on the Assam-Mizoram bordering Dhaleswari ferry ghat under Ramnathpur police station.

The police seized 42 containers from a boat during the operation and found sharp weapons and cash amounting to Rupees 1 lakh nine hundred. The arrested persons have been identified as Monir Uddin Laskar, Alta Hussain Tapadar, and Ahad Uddin Laskar.

According to sources, the police had been tracking the trio's movements for some time and finally caught them in the act. The seized heroin is said to have a street value of several lakhs of rupees.

This comes after the police seized suspected heroin worth Rupees 1 crore from Bangalpur village of Hailakandi district on February 26, but failed to arrest the peddlers. With this latest development, the police have expressed hope that they will be able to apprehend more drug traffickers and bring them to justice.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this case. The seizure is a major blow to the drug mafia operating in the region, and the police have vowed to continue their crackdown on illegal drug activities.

Earlier on February 28, continuing its relentless efforts against drug trafficking, a team of Howly Police seized 11 soap cases containing heroin weighing 538.74 gm.

The police team also apprehended two persons in connection with the seizure and continuing its investigation.

Barpeta Police took to Twitter and confirmed, “A team of Howly Police Station apprehended two persons and 11 soap cases containing heroin weighing 538.74 gm were recovered from their possession. Further Investigation continues. Congratulations to team Howly Police Station”.

Meanwhile, the team of police also seized some incriminating objects from the two persons arrested.

Earlier, Guwahati Police on February 26 seized 1.056 kg of drugs and apprehended three persons in the city's Basistha area, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The seizure was made after police intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara in the Basistha area.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma appreciated the Guwahati police.