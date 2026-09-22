Assam Police seize 300 sacks of urea fertiliser in Dholai, driver held

Police in Assam’s Cachar district seized 300 sacks of urea fertiliser from a vehicle during a checking operation at Dholai on Monday evening, September 21.

According to police, the vehicle was intercepted at around 5:30 pm near the gate of Dholai police station after officers noticed it during a routine checking operation. A search of the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-11-RC-1603, led to the recovery of 300 sacks of urea fertiliser.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Sarim Uddin Laskar, a resident of Rajnagar and son of Abdul Karim Laskar, was detained in connection with the seizure.

Police have taken the fertiliser and the vehicle into custody and are verifying the documents related to the consignment, including its transportation records and challans. Authorities are also examining whether the fertiliser was being transported in accordance with applicable regulations.

Dholai police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the fertiliser and the purpose for which it was being transported.

Further legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the investigation.