In a major haul, Guwahati police seized 30,000 bottles of Phensedyl in Gorchuk area on Thursday noon.

According to report, the consignment was coming from West Bengal and was being sent to Bangladesh via Assam & Meghalaya.

Three persons were arrested in connection to it. Their identities were unknown at the time.

However, based on specific information, the truck was intercepted by a team of police led by Joint CP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, after which, the massive seizure was made.

Earlier in April, a Troops of 43 Battalion BSF seized 210 bottles of Phensedyl from the international border of Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district.

In an official statement, the BSF said that smuggling of this banned cough syrup from India to Bangladesh remains a challenge for the Border Security Force.

It is codeine-based cough syrup, used as a substitute for liquor, which is strictly prohibited in the neighboring country.

In the last three months, the BSF in Meghalaya Frontier seized more than 1,300 bottles of Phensedyl being crossed through International Border.

Earlier in February, the BSF had seized 597 bottles of Phensedyl from South Garo Hills region.