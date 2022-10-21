Assam Police on October 20 seized 308 grams of brown sugar and ten packets of suspected Yaba tablets from the state's Cachar district.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by Cachar Police and BSF personnel and in this connection one person was arrested.

''In a joint operation by Cachar Police & BSF personnel at Vill- Khelma & recovered 5 soap cases(308.4 g) containing suspected to be brown sugar & 10 Pkts of suspected Yaba tablet. The investigation is on,'' Assam Police twitted.

Meanwhile, in another such seizure, the Mizoram Police on October 20 seized contraband of drugs worth Rs crores from the state's Champhai district.

The state conducted search operations within the Khankawn and Tuipi areas of the Champhai district within 24 hours and seized more than five kilograms of heroin.

The investigation into the matter further revealed that the seized drugs were valued at around Rs 28 crore in the international market.

Notably, in September this year, the Mizoram Police had recovered drugs worth more than Rs 84 crore in the state's Champhai district