In a big haul, the Guwahati Police on January 20 seized 320 kg of cannabis from a truck and also apprehended one person from Assam's Dispur.

The apprehended person has been identified as Thongiya Mog of Tripura.

As per reports, a Special Team of Guwahati City Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Mahanta seized the consignment of cannabis from a truck at the Khanapara area in Assam's Dispur on January 19 night.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the Guwahati police.

''In a major operation, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck traveling from a neighbouring state and seized 320 kg of cannabis hidden in its secret chamber, to be delivered in Assam.

Also apprehended an accused.

Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up 👏,'' Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a major operation, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck traveling from a neighbouring state and seized 320 kg of cannabis hidden in its secret chamber, to be delivered in Assam.



Also apprehended an accused.



Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up 👏 pic.twitter.com/kMuvIKZawW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 20, 2023

On January 17, the Karimganj Police had seized 88 kgs of Yaba tablets from Nischintapur in Bagargul area of Karimganj district and arrested one person in connection with the matter.

The seizure was made after a team of Karimganj police intercepted one Alto bearing registration number AS-10A-6487 and seized a huge amount of drugs from the vehicle.

The arrested person was identified as Hafiz Uddin in connection with the seizure.

It is estimated that the value of the drugs is more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.

It needs mention here, Guwahati city police seized a large quantity of illegal heroin from a lodge in Dispur on Saturday, January 14, as part of a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state.

A team of police, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak, raided Barak Lodge based on specific information and found 22 packets of heroin.

Also read: Assam: 88 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 crore seized by Karimganj Police, one drug peddler held