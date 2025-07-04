Assam: Police seize 328 drug capsules, arrest suspect in Kuralbhanga raid

A major drug bust was carried out late last night in Kuralbhanga Part-II village, South Salmara-Mankachar, where police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized a large quantity of banned pharmaceutical capsules.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Kalapani Outpost, led by the outpost in-charge and including SI(P) Bikash Kr Roy, ASI Ranjit Kr Barman, and ASI Mohibul Hoque, raided the village around 8:45 PM. The suspect, identified as Momirul Mollah, a resident of the same locality, was apprehended at the spot.

During the search, police recovered 328 capsules containing a mixture of Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride, and Acetaminophen—marketed as SEMPLEX+—weighing a total of 237 grams. Authorities also seized a Realme mobile phone and a black plastic carry bag used to transport the contraband.

The operation was carried out in the presence of three independent witnesses. All items were documented, weighed, packed, and sealed at the scene in accordance with standard NDPS protocols. The arrest and seizure process was recorded via the e-sakshya mobile app to maintain transparency.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to Kalapani Outpost. A formal case is being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further legal proceedings are underway.