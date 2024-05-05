A recent operation led by Circle Inspector (CI) Moran of the Dibrugarh District Police, in collaboration with Officer-in-Charge (OC) Barbaruah Police Station, In-charge (IC) Lepatkata Outpost, and their respective teams, resulted in a significant seizure of 350 litres of a suspicious petroleum product. The operation, triggered by a credible tip-off, targeted a TATA Tigor vehicle bearing registration number AS-04V8513.

The coordinated effort of law enforcement personnel led to the apprehension of 1 individual in connection with this seizure.

The nature and origin of the seized petroleum product are currently under investigation, as authorities work to ascertain its legality and potential implications.

Further details regarding the operation and the ongoing investigation are expected to be released as developments unfold.