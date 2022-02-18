GUWAHATI: : Assam police has seized 360 kg of ganja from a Bihar-bound truck and held two persons in Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

As per intelligence input, the team had intercepted a truck and during the search found a secret chamber from where we recovered 55 packets of suspected ganja weighing around 350 kg.

The accused had also hidden 10 kg of ganja for personal business.

One among two held was injured in police firing when he tried to snatch the service pistol of a police personnel and tried to attack the police team.

The injured was admitted to RNB civil hospital, Kokrajhar and was later referred to Barpeta medical college and hospital.

Some miscreants torched the truck from where the ganja was recovered