In a successful operation based on reliable inputs, officers and staff of the Bongalmara Outpost (OP) executed a coordinated operation resulting in the confiscation of four counterfeit gold boats.

The seizure took place from Taibur Rahman, who was driving a Tata Supro Taxi with the registration number AS07AC4234.

The detained person, Rahman hails from No.2 Sonapur, where the operation was carried out.

Earlier, in a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a night raid on the Gomati Nagar Weekly Express, leading to the seizure of 11 gold biscuits and 81 foreign currency notes. The raid took place in New Bongaigaon, a strategic move by the authorities to curb smuggling activities.

During the operation, two individuals were apprehended. The suspects have been identified as Kundan Kumar Jaiswal and Channi, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The police revealed that the gold was intercepted based on intelligence reports while the suspects were in the process of supplying it.

Also read: Assam: 11 gold biscuits, foreign currency recovered during raid in Bongaigaon, 2 arrested