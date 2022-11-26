Assam Police on November 26 seized 4200 Yaba tablets and apprehended one alleged drug trafficker in the state's Hailakandi district.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Altaf Hussain Chaudhury.

The tablets were seized during a raid in Algapur town falling under the Algapur police station in the Hailakandi district.

''In another such seizure, the police also seized 7800 yaba tablets recovered from the possession of Abdul Hye of Karimganj at Kathakahl under Panchgram Police Station,'' the Hailakandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta said.

As per Mahanta, the market value of the seized tablets would be Rs 16 lakh.

Besides this, seven vials containing suspected contraband Heroine from the possession of Debasish Singha at Tempore.

A few days back, on November 23, the Assam Police had seized 400 grams of heroin which were kept in 30 soap boxes in the state's Silchar town.

As per reports, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime Branch, Kalyan Kumar Das intercepted a vehicle on the Trunk road in the city and upon searching, the drugs were seized.

The police also arrested two alleged traffickers identified as Shahid Mohammad Laskar and Shawhaz Hossain Majumdar, a resident of Madhurbandar in Silchar.

The arrested traffickers were carrying the drugs from the neighbouring state of Manipur.

As per the Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta, the market value of the seized drugs was around Rs 40 lakh.