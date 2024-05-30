Officials at Guwahati railway station in Assam seized a substantial amount of suspected Heroin from a passenger on the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express. The discovery, based on confidential information, led to the recovery of 50 cases containing 50 packets of the illicit substance.

The operation commenced at 7:20 am with a thorough check on Train No. 12423 DN New Delhi Rajdhani Express, parked at Platform No. 1. During the search, authorities found the suspected Heroin in the possession of a passenger identified as Amir Khan, hailing from Borayangbi Khunjao Pali, Moirang, Manipur. Khan, seated in berth number 41 of Coach No. A1 was promptly detained.

Investigations revealed that Khan was transporting the contraband from Dimapur, Nagaland, intending to deliver it in Rangia, Assam. The successful interception highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking, especially across state borders.

Amir Khan is currently in police custody, pending further investigation into the trafficking network involved. Authorities continue their efforts to curb drug-related crimes and maintain public safety and security.